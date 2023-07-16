Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 09:12

Man charged following fatal assault of woman in Cork city to appear in court this morning

A Garda cordon in position at the scene at Cardinal Court, Wilton Cork on Saturday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins.

GARDAÍ have charged a man in his 40s who was arrested following the fatal assault of a woman at a residence in Wilton, Cork on Friday evening.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court, Anglesea Street, this morning at 10.30am.

The body of a 38-year-old woman was found at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton on Friday and was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Saturday where a post-mortem examination was to be carried out.

The woman is originally from India and had only moved to Ireland in recent months.

