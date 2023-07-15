‘Emerging’ artist and community garda Marie has new show at the Marina Market

THE Marina Market is hosting the second exhibition by a local artist who is a community garda in Anglesea Street.

The exhibition, which is called ‘Emerging’, is a collection of oil and acrylic paintings by Ardmore artist Marie O’Neill, whose debut collection, ‘Sea Soul’, last August, was the first to be displayed at the market.

That exhibition was a collection created by Ms O’Neill while she nursed her mother through a serious illness.

“Everything I painted while mom was sick was two years ago, and I just wanted to see all of those paintings in one space,” she said.

“Everything in this exhibition was painted after my mom passed away, so all of this is new.” The first exhibition had a water motif, inspired by Ardmore’s seascapes, while the new exhibition has a more intimate floral theme.

The paintings are mostly oil, but Ms O’Neill said she has lately begun to work with acrylic as it is much quicker to dry and its colours can often be more vivid.

She added that art has a healing effect, one she recommends to anyone who might like to try it.

“For me, I find art incredibly relaxing, and it has taken me on a huge journey over the last couple of years, so I would consider art to be massively healing. What else can I say? I love painting!” Art has become a weekly fixture at the Marina Market.

“Every Sunday, they have Art in the Market, since my exhibition, so it developed from there, and anyone who would like to sell their art in the market, you can register with the market and see how you go from there,” she said.

“I’m also doing an art exhibition in the ICA hall in Ardmore on the August bank holiday weekend,” she said.

Before her hometown gig, be sure to check out ‘Emerging’ at the Marina Market.

‘Emerging’ will run in the Marina Market until the end of August. For further information, contact Marie O’Neill at marieoneillartist@gmail.com. Follow Marie O’Neill on Instagram @Marieart2022.