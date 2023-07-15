Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 08:38

Man arrested after body of woman, 30s, is discovered in Cork city

The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city
Emergency services rushed to the scene after the husband of the woman raised the alarm shortly after 10pm.

Olivia Kelleher

A woman in her late thirties has died after she sustained what is understood to be a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city yesterday evening. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. 

The Office of the State Pathologist has been contacted and a pathologist is due to visit the scene later today. A post mortem will be subsequently performed at Cork University Hospital. 

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

The couple have a young child who was not injured in the incident. 

The boy is being cared for in the aftermath of the tragedy. 

It is understood the family are originally from outside of Ireland.

Meanwhile, a man in his forties who was arrested at the scene is being detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city for questioning in connection with the incident. 

He can be held for up to twenty four hours. 

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai are hoping that neighbours will be able to assist them in their investigation. 

Anyone with any information, or persons who heard a disturbance at the property, are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Alternatively members of the public who may have information relevant to the garda probe can contact any Garda station.

