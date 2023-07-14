Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 18:14

Man about to be searched for drugs put substance in his mouth that was never recovered

Prior to gardaí informing him he was going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, gardaí had observed him handing over a quantity of cash and receiving an unidentified substance. 
A GLANMIRE man who was about to be searched for drugs was observed putting a black substance in his mouth which was never recovered. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A GLANMIRE man who was about to be searched for drugs was observed putting a black substance in his mouth which was never recovered.

Henry Burns, aged 37, of Glenrichmond, Sallybrook, Glanmire, appeared at Cork District Court where he was represented by Mick Malone, solicitor.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused was stopped after midnight on July 10, 2021, and informed he was going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Just prior to this, gardaí had observed him handing over a quantity of cash and receiving an unidentified substance. 

“He pulled a black substance from his pocket, placed it in his mouth and attempted to swallow it. Garda Ryan Dillon directed him to spit out the substance but he refused to comply with the direction,” Sgt Kelleher said, adding that the drugs were never recovered.

Henry Burns pleaded guilty to obstruction of a garda search, arising out of that incident.

And in respect of another incident earlier in 2021 he pleaded guilty to being in possession of drugs for his own use.

On February 10, 2021, at the bus station at Parnell Place he was seen jumping turnstiles to gain entry to the bathroom. When searched he was found with €70 worth of heroin for his own use.

He was fined €500 for possession of the drugs, and Judge Olann Kelleher also imposed a €350 fine on him for obstruction.

Mr Malone, solicitor, said the defendant had spent a significant period of time in rehabilitation for drug issues and was in a much better place in this regard now. Mr Malone also told Judge Kelleher that the defendant “has made good headway in his relationship with his family” since these matters occurred in 2021.

