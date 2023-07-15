The Boartyard in Cobh launches five new containers

The Boatyard in Cobh is set to re-launch this weekend, with the addition of five new stalls.

Run by Cobh native Rob Coughlan, The Boatyard will cater for eight independent businesses this year.

A beauty salon chair rental business, a tattoo parlour and six food outlets will provide new life for The Boatyard.

The existing container businesses of Roast Coffee, Hansum Rotisserie Chicken and Hook’d Fish and Chips will be partnered with five more businesses, all with a variety of things to offer.

Harbour Burger will be a burger container run by Cork chefs Vinicius Almeid and Rob Coughlan, using beef from Tom Durcan Meats of English Market fame.

Samisa Beauty is Rob Coughlan’s latest creation. It is a container designed for nail technicians and eyelash specialists to rent a salon chair at the unique waterside location.

Milis, a container run by Sarah O’Driscoll, will offer high-quality local ice cream and sweets for customers to enjoy as they overlook the water.

The Black Poppy Tattoo Parlour, run by Jake and Barbra Stahlecker, will offer customers the opportunity to get their next tattoo in The Boatyard. This is the pair’s second location in Cork.

Sarah O’Driscoll and Rob Coughlan will also be presenting Roberto’s Pizza, as they offer freshly made pizza cooked with locally sourced ingredients.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to The Boatyard this weekend for the summer relaunch. It is our first full summer and we are looking forward to it,” said Rob Coughlan.

“Our first year in business has been a rollercoaster and we are now looking forward to moving onwards and upwards with the addition of our five new containers.

“The Boatyard brings something fresh to Cobh, where friends and family can relax, socialise and enjoy some top-quality food in an ideal waterside location.

“We have listened to our customers’ feedback and are delighted to be offering three new food options as well as our exciting new concept beauty and tattoo containers.”

Rob Coughlan provides regular updates on The Boatyard’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, with the handle @theboatyardcobh.