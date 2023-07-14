Cork City announce new playful culture trail featuring host of family-friendly events

The launch of a ‘Playful Culture Trail’ in Cork city has been announced, promising a new, family-friendly initiative designed to promote sustainability and artistic expression.

The event will run through July and August, with 25 engaging activities for those of all ages.

The Playful Culture Trail was first created in 2021, in an effort to make Cork a ‘playful city’ and one that can be fun and interactive for children.

The aim is to make cultural and heritage spaces more suitable for children, giving them an opportunity to simultaneously learn and have fun.

The attractions will all be listed on a kid friendly map of the city and will be handed out to those who participate. It will take them to different museums, historic sites and galleries, where they will receive stamps.

The trail will include several captivating locations, including Blackrock Castle Observatory, The Butter Museum, Cork City Gaol, Crawford Art Gallery, Cork City Library, Shandon Bells and Tower, Nano Nagle Place and much more.

The Playful Culture Trail website will also feature sustainable craft ideas, and plenty more to keep the children involved busy for the duration of the summer.

Elsie O’Brien (5) and Julia O’Brien (8) getting crafty with sustainable materials to celebrate the launch of Cork’s Playful Culture Trail. Picture: Clare Keogh

“The success of the past two years of the Playful Culture Trail have encouraged us to go back to the drawing board and find new ways for families and children to discover the city’s many cultural attractions and greenspaces,” said Jess Cull, one of the key organisers and Learning and Engagement Officer at Nano Nagle Place.

“This year’s theme encourages kids to get creative and use environmentally friendly ways to play and engage with our city’s rich heritage."

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, added: "There are so many curiosities and historic gems to discover and rediscover in our city.

“My sincere thanks to all the building owners who have reinvented part of their inhouse trails to make sure our young citizens get a chance to learn about the city's histories and to voice their opinions on our cultural heritage."

For more, go to www.playfulculturetrail.com.