Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Famous Tennessee Williams play to come to Cork's Everyman theatre 

The Everyman's summer run of Tennessee Williams' most autobiographical play will bring to Cork homegrown and internationally recognised talent.
The cast of The Everyman's summer production of Tennessee Williams' 'The Glass Menagerie'. Left to right: Darragh Feehely, Natalie Radmall-Quirke, Lórcan Strain, and Chloe O’Reilly.

Donal O’Keeffe

The Everyman has announced that its August run of a new production of Tennessee Williams’ most autobiographical work will bring to Cork homegrown and internationally recognised talent.

The Glass Menagerie was the play which in 1944 launched American playwright Thomas Lanier Williams III from obscurity to acclaim, and The Everyman’s summer showing promises to breathe new life into the eight-decades-old work.

In her stage debut at The Everyman, Natalie Radmall-Quirke will play the role of paradoxical mother, Amanda.

Hailing from Cork, Darragh Feehely will play Tom, Williams’ most autobiographical character and the play’s narrator.

Another Cork native, Chloe O’Reilly, will play the role of fragile Laura, and audiences of The Everyman may recognise her from 2022’s Letters of a Country Postman and the 2023 Irish national tour of Gina Moxley's Danti-Dan.  

Lórcan Strain will play the role of Jim, a “nice, ordinary, young man” as Williams described the character.

Award-winning director, Emma Jordan, returns to The Everyman following the touring success of The New Electric Ballroom earlier this year.

Set and lighting will be designed by Ciaran Bagnall with sound and composition by Peter Power and costume by Valentina Gambardella.

The Everyman’s artistic director, Sophie Motley, praised the cast of the new production.

“I am beyond thrilled to have three talented young actors Darragh Feehely, Chloe O’Reilly and Lorcán Strain, who are key members of our creative community, partner with the inimitable Natalie Radmall-Quirke, whose work I have admired for a number of years,” she said.

The Glass Menagerie runs in The Everyman from August 2-26 (excluding Sundays and Mondays). Tickets are from €19 and are available from everymancork.com.

