Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Cork teenager to cut flowing locks for cancer fundraiser

Kaylee Tynan, from Ballinacurra, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday, was inspired to set up the fundraiser for friends who have endured chemotherapy
Kaylee Tynan from Ballinacurra, who is cutting her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust while raising funds for the LauraLynn Foundation

Sarah Horgan

A YOUNG teen is preparing to sacrifice her beautiful locks as part of a charity pledge that has been five years in the making.

Kaylee Tynan, from Ballinacurra, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday, was inspired to set up the fundraiser for friends who have endured chemotherapy.

The Cork girl had intended to cut her hair years earlier. However, she was determined to grow as much as possible to gift to children and young people suffering from hair loss. Kaylee, who is preparing to begin secondary school in St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill in September, will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust in the UK. 

The charity specialises in making wigs for children and young adults who have lost their hair to cancer treatments or illness.

Kaylee has already generated €1,360 for the LauraLynn Foundation through a GoFundMe page documenting her journey. The charity is the only facility of its kind to provide hospices services for children in Ireland.

The teenager and her family hope to raise even more funds before she braves the hairdresser’s chair at Oxygen hair salon in Midleton next Tuesday.

Kaylee’s mum Leanne spoke about why the fundraiser is so close to their hearts.

“We know of a family who have benefitted from LauraLynn so can see the essential services they provide,” she explained. “Kaylee has been so committed to doing this so we know it’s going to be emotional when it happens. We know a few people who went through chemo so we see how much these funds can benefit people.” She admits it will be difficult for Kaylee to part with her hair.

“Kaylee loves her long hair but she knows that while hers will grow back others won’t be as fortunate. It was Kaylee’s realisation that this is going to help other children that motivated her to do this.” 

Losing her grandfather to the disease in recent years also influenced her decision to fundraise.

“It has touched other family members, but we have been lucky.” Kaylee, who has a 16-year-old sister named Lauren, has been overwhelmed by the support she is receiving.

“When she saw that the funds had reached €1,000 tears fell.” Kaylee thanked the public for getting behind her cause.

“It’s so good to be helping other people even though I am still kind of nervous. The good thing is that it’s really long now so it will still be up to my shoulders when it’s cut.” To donate or find out more about Kaylee’s fundraiser, visit www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/KayleeTynan.


