Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 14:43

'Barbecue Tuesdays' event to continue for the summer

Sea Church in Ballycotton have announced they will continue with a barbecue event every Tuesday for the remainder of the summer
‘Strictly Cash,’ the Johnny Cash tribute band, performing at the 4th of July gig at Sea Church, Ballycotton. Picture: Wayne Forde.

Jack McKay

SEA Church in Ballycotton is set to continue with Barbecues every Tuesday for the remainder of summer.

The venue based in Ballycotton, East Cork began with a barbecue to mark the 4th of July last Tuesday, with ‘Strictly Cash’ Cork’s Johnny Cash tribute band performing for those in attendance.

The recently renovated venue will have a wide variety of barbecue foods, including homemade burgers, peri peri chicken skewers, and vegetarian options.

Commenting on ‘Barbecue Tuesdays’, General Manager of Sea Church John Kidney said: “We’re perfectly set up here at Sea Church to entertain guests with great music and food.

“The open-air terrace looks out onto breath-taking coastal views of Ballycotton Bay, and we think families, friends and couples will make the most of summer with our weekly Barbecue Tuesday events.” 

Sea Church will play host to other tribute bands on their Barbecue Tuesdays, including Eagles tribute band Dezperado, Bon Jovi tribute Slippery When Wet. The venue will also include a Silent Disco and Boogie Bingo, as well as a performance from rock band The Riptide Movement.

Tickets for these events can be purchased on the venue’s website www.seachurch.ie.

