'We are thrilled to be able to bring our vision to life': Brand new store opens at Mahon Point

Beauty enthusiasts gathered in their hundreds to celebrate the opening of multi-award- winning Irish brand Ayu Cosmetics’ in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, with the first 100 receiving an amazing goodie bag full of Ayu’s fan favourites.

Their Mahon Point store is their first permanent premises fresh off the back of a hugely successful pop-up store in Kildare Village as well as their online presence.

CEO and Founder of Ayu Cosmetics Suzie O’Neill said, "Opening our first permanent store is a dream come true. We believe that beauty has the power to inspire and empower, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our vision to life.

“Our Cork store is more than just a place to shop; it's a destination where beauty meets creativity, confidence, and self-expression. We can't wait to welcome our customers, and we look forward to opening many more stores across the country in the near future.”





Ayu’s premium, skincare-led formulations across their cosmetics and tanning ranges have been specially designed to make achieving a flawless look effortless.

Ayu Cosmetics store is located at Unit 32 Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday-Wednesday 9:30am-7pm.

Thursday and Friday 9:30-9pm.

Saturday 9:30am-7pm.

Sunday 11:00am-6pm.