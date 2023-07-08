Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 13:36

At Cork District Court the man apologised through his solicitor for his verbal outburst.
Lewd and graphic comments made to garda in Cork 

As the man was being arrested he made what the sergeant called lewd and graphic comments to a female member of An Garda Síochána.

Liam Heylin

LEWD and graphic comments to a female member of An Garda Síochána were made by a Blarney man during a drunken incident last September.

Now at Cork District Court, Daniel Leahy, of Ard Na Greine, Blarney, County Cork, apologised through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, for his verbal outburst.

“The behaviour is unacceptable, that is obvious. 

"But following this incident he entered Bruree for treatment and was there from November 2022 until April 2023. Following his discharge he went to a step-down facility in Western Road. He is in aftercare for alcoholism. And he is on a community employment scheme,” Mr Buttimer said.

The 25-year-old defendant told Judge Olann Kelleher said he was on this scheme every day Monday to Friday and was eight months sober.

Judge Kelleher said there was credit due to the accused for that. He then imposed a two-month suspended sentence on him.

Leahy pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening words or behaviour on September 5, 2022.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that at 10pm on that date, the accused and another man were in an altercation with staff of a licensed premises. Both men walked away as gardaí approached but they continued to shout at staff.

As Daniel Leahy was being arrested he made what the sergeant called lewd and graphic comments to a female member of An Garda Síochána. He was cautioned to desist but continued in this manner on the night.

Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others

Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others

Subscribe to

