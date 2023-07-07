Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 20:54

Man in custody accused of throwing urn containing ashes of woman's deceased partner across room of Cork home

He is also accused of punching her a few times in the face
Sergeant John Kelleher said directions in the case were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old man accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a woman’s late partner across a room at her home and punching her a few times in the face was remanded in custody until July 20.

Shane Casey, formerly of Great William O’Brien Street, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court where Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case.

Casey is charged with entering the house in order to carry out an offence of assault causing harm to the woman.

He is also charged with damaging her home at Broad Lane, Great William O’Brien Street, on June 15, and causing criminal damage to the urn.

Garda Michael Abernethy objected to bail being granted to the accused.

“It is alleged he picked up an urn containing her deceased partner’s ashes and threw these across the room and that he punched her in the face about four times.”

Mr Casey gave evidence that he was suffering from mental health difficulties and that he would stay away from the complainant.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said previously that the prison authorities should be notified that the accused was being prescribed anti-psychotic medication and this should be given to him in prison.

