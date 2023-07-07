Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 15:44

Cork couple campaign to highlight rare diseases

Rare Diseases Ireland (RDI) estimates that 300,000 people in Ireland, or one in 17 people, are living with a rare disease, of which there are more than 6,000 types.
Cork couple campaign to highlight rare diseases

Jonathan and Julie Sweeney from Mallow, whose son Connor (age 8) is living with the rare genetic condition 22q11 deletion, and who received a parental diagnosis following Connor’s diagnosis, pictured with Vicky McGrath, CEO of Rare Diseases Ireland. Picture: Shane O’Neill, Coalesce

Martin Mongan

JONATHAN and Julie Sweeney from Mallow, are part of Rare Diseases Ireland’s ‘Get Rare Aware’ campaign, which is highlighting the challenges facing people living with rare diseases in Ireland.

Their eight-year-old son Connor is living with the rare condition called 22q11 deletion and following Connor’s diagnosis, they also received a parental diagnosis.

Members of the ‘Get Rare Aware’ campaign, made the call for the new genomic resource associate roles at a meeting in Government Buildings with politicians on June 28.

Rare Diseases Ireland (RDI) estimates that 300,000 people in Ireland, or one in 17 people, are living with a rare disease, of which there are more than 6,000 types.

According to research findings published by RDI in an Ending the Wait: Actions to reduce the waiting list for Ireland’s genomics service report as part of the ‘Get Rare Aware’ campaign, Ireland has approximately half the number of people employed in core clinical genetic services compared with international peers, resulting in a two-year waiting list for the services, which is in stark contrast to the three-month waiting list for genetic services in Northern Ireland.

Actions outlined in the report include the prioritisation of new genomic resource associate staffing roles, as called out for in the HSE’s National Strategy, to manage the triage process for new referrals, and help people navigate clinical pathways and access post-diagnosis support.

CEO of RDI, Vicky McGrath, told Oireachtas members that two out of the six new genomic resource associate roles that it is calling for are going to be rolled out as part of the HSE’s National Strategy, since the launch of the ‘Get Rare Aware’ campaign in late-March.

“We are one-third of the way there with our call for six new genomic resource associate roles, as we have been informed that two of these new roles are to be rolled out.

“However, we are urging Oireachtas members and politicians, including in Cork city and county, to urgently take action to put in place the other four,” Ms McGrath said

For more information about the ‘Get Rare Aware’ campaign visit www.getrareaware.ie.

Read More

New arts and health strategy aims to improve lives of older people in Cork

More in this section

'Predator' jailed for nine years for sexual abuse of boy 'Predator' jailed for nine years for sexual abuse of boy
North Cork village facing weeks of likely traffic and water disruptions North Cork village facing weeks of likely traffic and water disruptions
Local authorities still awaiting green light to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping Local authorities still awaiting green light to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping
cork health
Eiffel Tower at summer afternoon

New direct service from Cork to Paris set to 'enhance' connectivity with France

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more