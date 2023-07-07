New arts and health strategy aims to improve lives of older people in Cork

A new arts and health strategy has been launched at Schull Community Hospital, with local musicians and artists marking the occasion with residents, staff, and visitors.

The inter-agency Arts for Health partnership programme has been running since 2002, and it provides year-round cultural and creative activities for residents of community hospitals, older persons attending day care centres, and their family carers across West Cork.

Arts for Health works in collaboration with Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Cork Education and Training Board, and Cork County Council.

It has launched a five-year strategy aimed at improving the lives of older people and family carers in West Cork by nurturing and developing participants’ creative interests with one-to-one and group sessions in art, dance, storytelling, filmmaking, music, and more.

The strategy focuses on increasing access and developing its artistic offering, providing an inclusive way of working to support the increasing number of people living with dementia across communities.

It also outlines actions to include creative supports for family and professional carers in healthcare, in the community and at home.

Mayor of the County of Cork Frank O’Flynn said the council was proud to partner in this programme.

“Art is not just a form of expression or entertainment, but is also a powerful tool for physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing,” Mr O’Flynn said.

“It has the remarkable ability to heal, inspire, and unite us as a community.

“I look forward to seeing the next chapter of the Arts for Health programme bring positivity and new experiences to many more participants.”

Jackie Daly, head of older person services at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, welcomed the launch of the new strategy.

“Throughout the years, older persons across our communities, their family members, and professional carers have greatly benefited from this creative arts programme - most notably by increasing socialisation, improving memory, and enhancing relationships with their family members and the wider community,” she said.

Priscilla Lynch, head of primary care at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said that in its 20 years, Arts for Health had had a great impact on people.

“By placing patients at the centre of the programme we can ensure that they feel supported, included, and have the opportunity to learn and share in their life experiences in a meaningful manner,” she said.

Bríd McAuliffe from Clonakilty, a participant on the new creative carers strand of the programme, expressed her support.

“My husband is so happy after his music sessions and the joy it brings into our home is immeasurable.

“Long may this programme continue in West Cork.”

Schull Community Hospital’s director of nursing Roisin Walsh spoke of the impact the programme has had.

“Brought to us twice weekly, by the wonderful artists over the past 18 years, we have witnessed the value these sessions provide our participants,” she said.

“Foot-tapping, eyes smiling, voices singing, hands clapping, friends chatting, the joy of music, song, stories, painting — clearly captures how enriching this programme is for all who participate.”