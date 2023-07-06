Mixed response from Cork doctors over expansion of free GP visit cards

The expansion of free GP visit cards to more than 500,000 people by the autumn has been met with criticism from a Cork doctor.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the agreement had come after “several months of very constructive, productive engagement with the IMO on behalf of GPs”.

Bantry GP Dr Paul O’Sullivan said:

“It is a false economy really because it would be better that people had a full medical card because they will still have to pay for other services.

“It is a bit of a vote-getter because it doesn’t get around the fact that there aren’t sufficient GPs around and it will put increased pressure on primary care over the next few years.

“Granted, I can see the merit to ensure more of the population is covered and, having worked in the NHS, I can see the benefits of it, but it will just end up adding more pressure to primary care and it is already under severe stress at the moment.”

Free care is to be expanded to include all 6- and 7-year-olds, as well as people who are earning up to the median income, estimated to be nearly €47,000 a year.

This is expected to apply to around 78,000 children, and the income limit expansion is set to benefit up to 430,000 people.

Blackpool GP and Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan believes the overall supports will encourage people to visit their local GP and potentially help the public live longer.

“International evidence shows that people tend to visit [their GP] less due to the financial cost so overall I think it will be welcomed.

“A proposal to increase training places again significantly because we now have the highest life expectancy in Europe, which is really, really great.

Dr O’Sullivan is in favour of the Government providing full medical cards instead of the GP visit cards while improving the primary care facilities across the country.

“From what I have seen I’m not sure that there are the associated efforts to improve primary care services.

“People still need to see podiatrists and physios and they still won’t be able to see them because this is only a half medical card.

“I would be fully in favour of them increasing full medical cards for the population instead of doctor visit cards because it means people will be entitled to more services.”

Dr Sheehan believes the challenge is for practices being able to cope with the additional cohort of people.

“Most of these patients attend the practices already and it is their own patients that will receive visit cards and it is a good thing,” he said.

Applications for GP visit cards for children aged 6 and 7 will open on August 11, while the first phase of the income-based expansion will begin on September 11, with the second phase starting on November 13.