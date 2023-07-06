Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Fórsa rally on Friday will support Cork City library staff

Fórsa has threatened industrial action against Cork City Council for what it says is the council’s failure to protect library staff against “harassment and intimidation”
Fórsa rally on Friday will support Cork City library staff

The rally is being organised by the Fórsa trade union, after a series of incidents at Cork’s Central Library on the Grand Parade involving protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBT+ matters.

Donal O’Keeffe

A rally is planned for Friday afternoon to show support for staff at the Central Library on Cork’s Grand Parade.

The rally is being organised by the Fórsa trade union, after a series of incidents at Cork’s Central Library on the Grand Parade involving protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBT+ matters.

Fórsa has threatened industrial action against Cork City Council for what it says is the council’s failure to protect library staff against “harassment and intimidation”.

Many of the incidents have been recorded and streamed on social media, and in one incident in early March, and which was subsequently streamed, a copy of Juno Dawson’s This Book is Gay was ripped in half by a protester in the central library.

Fórsa head of local authorities, Richy Carrothers, called on people to support the protest, and said that improved protections for library staff against harassment and intimidation by anti-LGBT+ protesters must be implemented urgently.

“Our members are at risk in their place of work. Harassment must not be tolerated, and Cork City Council must act to discharge their responsibilities as an employer under health and safety legislation,” he said.

“Libraries represent community hubs for social integration, serving as centres of cultural, educational, and academic learning, and must be places free from harassment and intimidation for both staff and library users.”

Friday’s rally, which is scheduled for 12.30pm outside the Central Library, will be followed by a march to City Hall.

Speaking outside of Leinster House this week, Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry, said the rally was a matter of national significance.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent told The Echo he welcomed Friday’s planned rally as a show of support for Cork’s library staff and for the LGBT+ community.

At last month’s meeting of Cork’s joint policing committee (JPC), Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the right to peaceful protest does not grant a right to intimidate or threaten, and gardaí have a duty to intervene where people are subjected to intimidation.

Responding to several speakers at the JPC who offered their support to library staff, Ann Doherty, chief executive of Cork City Council, said the safety and well-being of council staff was the executive’s priority.

Read More

Gardaí facing ‘a balancing act’ in enforcing conflicting rights, says commissioner

More in this section

Family of father of three who died following accident on cliffs in Cape Clear ask that donations be given to Baltimore RNLI Family of father of three who died following accident on cliffs in Cape Clear ask that donations be given to Baltimore RNLI
Dan Boyle: Time to speed up Cork's Light Rail plan  ‘Bitter blow’ for Cork as preferred route for Luas delayed
The Port of Cork Company reports strong financial performance in 2022 The Port of Cork Company reports strong financial performance in 2022
cork city council
Cork Airport on track to see busiest year ever for international traffic

Cork Airport on track to see busiest year ever for international traffic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more