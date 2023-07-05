Man admits part in unprovoked attack on Spanish student

A 23-year-old Cork man has confessed to his part in an attack on a Spanish student who was walking home through the city, as well as robbing the victim of his phone.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, indicated at Cork District Court that Aaron Breen was prepared to sign a plea of guilty to the two charges against him.

Breen, who has appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison a number of times since the incident in March, was brought to court in person so that he could sign a plea of guilty to both charges.

Breen, of Greenwood Estate, Togher, was already charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Rd on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Now he has also been charged with robbing the student of his phone.

He signed a plea of guilty to this charge and the count of assaulting the student, causing him harm.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing October 23.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Rd, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25,” Detective Garda Padraig Harrington previously told an earlier court hearing.

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack. It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total, he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Rd outside Lennox’s chipper. The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people.”