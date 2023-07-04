Food adventures and experiences to enjoy in Cork this summer

School may be out for summer, but for the foodie curious amongst us the adventures never stop. There’s a definite buzz that the past few years are well and truly behind us, and so a veritable volcano of new events and experiences are flooding my feeds and inbox. It’s going to be a delicious and busy summer, and these are the food adventures that have caught my eye.

Guided Foraging Trail & Fireside Lunch Feast, Glengarriff

Taste the wild side of West Cork and be taken on a multi-sensory botanical adventure of flavours, aromas, sights, and sounds with Two Green Shoots’ immersive new Foraging & Fireside Lunch Feast. Led by co-founder and forager, Kloë Wood Lyndorff, your journey begins in a temperate rainforest on an hour-long guided walk of the Garden of Re-imagination’s stunning new 300m long foraging trail. After, gather around a crackling campfire on log seating for a demonstration from Kloë on how to prepare the wild botanicals gathered along the way into a delicious two-course foraged feast, before enjoying an al fresco picnic lunch together.

This food adventure runs every Friday for 2.5 hours, including campfire picnic. Tickets, €89.75pp. www.twogreenshoots.com

Niamh Hegarty of Bkultured. Picture: Diane Cusack

BKultured Events on the Beach, Ballybrannigan Beach

Niamh Hegarty, founder of Niamh’s Larder food truck and BKultured water kefir, has brought her brand of easy-going beach lifestyle back to the field on her family’s farm overlooking the picturesque Ballybrannigan beach in east Cork. Part of the BKultured mission is to support its community, culture and the planet, and advocating a lifestyle that is as sustainable as possible. As part of that mission to build community, Niamh is curating a series of BKultured events at her food trailer on the beach. This summer, the schedule of events includes music gigs, yoga classes and much more.

Niamh’s Larder food truck will be open every weekend over the summer. Check out @bkultured on Instagram for news of upcoming events. Tickets available from www.bkultured.com.

Bloom at Hayfield Manor, Cork City

Hayfield Manor's newest addition, Bloom, offers a luxurious escape amidst their manicured gardens and courtyard of Cork city’s only five-star hotel. Bloom is an elegant glass structure with retractable walls and ceiling for a real wow factor. It’s a breath of fresh air, perfect for a summer get together with friends, a casual drink or an all-out exclusive private function. With a selection of fruity botanical cocktails and exciting new menus showcasing the finest local producers over the coming months, Bloom is a wonderful addition to Hayfield Manor.

Bloom is open for drinks Thursday to Sunday 11am - 9pm, brunch Thursday to Sunday 11am -1pm. www.hayfieldmanor.ie

Columnist Kate Ryan at her home in Ballygurteen, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Gigs on the Pier, Corkbeg Coffee, Middle Pier, Whitegate

The container coffee dock located on the pier only opened earlier this year but is already becoming a firm favourite with locals in Whitegate as the perfect alfresco coffee spot. On the pier with sea views and even the occasional boat docking alongside for a refuelling caffe au lait, owner Grainne Gormley has embraced the summer vibe to offer intimate acoustic music gigs down by the water.

Next up on July 7th are Cork musicians Greenshine who take to the pier at 7pm. Tickets €15pp, cash on arrival. Watch their Instagram @corkbegcoffee for news of more summer gigs and events.

Sweet Escape with Castaway East, Long Island

If what you truly dream of is completely getting away from it all, hopping on the ferry to Long Island (the west Cork one, not the upstate New York one!), is the ticket for you. Book a wild camping or glamping trip and let owner Tracy Collins delight you with a Wild Picnic, sweet cakes and bakes, or for a truly special experience with friends and loved ones, organise a secret garden tea party in a beautifully natural and wild setting.

Stay for a day and head back to the mainland on the last ferry out or stay and camp out under the stars with nothing but the sound of crashing waves to lull you to sleep. Advance notice of visit essential. Contact Tracy via www.castawayeast.com.

Max Jones. Picture by @jodydaunton

Food Traditions at The Booley with Up There The Last, Myross Wood, Leap

Max Jones is a custodian of old food customs and traditions, a teacher of slow food methods of preservation, and an advocate for a natural way of interacting with our food heritage. Fresh from his Alpine transhumance adventure guiding lowland dairy cattle up mountains to rich, fresh pasture, Max has launched a summer-long programme of events from a beautifully restored farm shed called The Booley.

Forbidden foods and natural wine, a wild sea feast, natural butter making and natural cheese making, raking cockles and mussels from the beach, or putting something into Max’s wandering Community Smokehouse – just some of the back-to-basics immersive food experiences that await. www.uptherethelast.com/events

Schull Country Market, Pier Road Carpark

This lively seasonal market runs from Easter to September overlooking picturesque Schull harbour. The market is the perfect excuse for a road trip down west to Schull on a Sunday, wander the stalls, pick up some incredible local produce and taste some amazing food, too. Crafts and plants complete the quad of offerings, and when you have browsed enough there, the rest of the village awaits with its quirky shops and seaside walks. No visit to Schull is complete without a visit to Paradise Crépe, L’Escale for fish and chips eaten harbourside, and a browse in Worm Books. The sun always shines in Schull too, so legend has it… www.schullmarket.ie Every Sunday, 10am – 2pm until end of September.

Alpaca Walk West Cork, Union Hall

These gentle woolly mammals make for the most charming experience. Run daily, book in to walk the alpacas down to the beach in the morning and learn about wool making, take them on an easy stroll in the afternoon, or simply book a meet and greet where you can spend an hour patting and petting these dulcet animals and get to know their gentle ways – all while overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

After, drive over to Glandore and take a seat outside Hayes Bar and Kitchen, order a bowl of their famous mussels and soda bread, and take in even more of those breath-taking sea views. Booking essential. Visit www.awwc.ie.

Sally Barnes of Woodcock Smokery, Castletownshend. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Feed Your Senses Musical Brunch at Woodcock Smokery, Castletownshend

As well as the full calendar of wild fish workshops lead by the inimitable and multi-award-winning Sally Barnes, a new series of musical brunches are being hosted from The Keep this summer.

Feed Your Senses quite literally with an intimate concert, five-course brunch promoting local products, a spectacular view and a showcase of local Artisans and Artists, all with the intent to simply bring people together and highlight the local community.

Guests are welcomed with a glass of complimentary bubbles, unlimited tea and coffee, wild cordials, meal and an open salad bar, plus an acoustic music session.

Check Woodcock Smokery website and Instagram for the most up to date news of upcoming musical brunches. www.woodcocksmokery.com Instagram @woodcocksmokery.