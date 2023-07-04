Plenty on offer at Spike Island Literary Festival

THE highly anticipated Spike Island Literary Festival is set to make a return to the former prison following the resounding success of the inaugural event last year.

Dedicated to the captivating theme of crime writing, this year’s festival will run from Friday, August 18, to Sunday, August 20.

The 2023 Spike Island Literary Festival boasts a stellar line-up of esteemed authors, including Alice Bell, Sam Blake, Amanda Cassidy, Tadhg Coakley, Cónal Creedon, Amy Cronin, Catherine Ryan Howard, Arlene Hunt, Catherine Kirwin, Andrea Mara, Michelle McDonagh, and Kitty Murphy.

It kicks off on the Friday with a special performance by two much-loved Cork writers — author Cónal Creedon and singer-songwriter John Spillane.

The longtime friends and collaborators are renowned for works such as Follow Your Nose and Princes Street, which resonate with audiences both locally and beyond.

Festival organiser and author Michelle Dunne said the second Spike Island Literary Festival will have “something for everyone”.

“We have so many international best-selling authors coming to let us in on their writing secrets and meet their fellow crime fiction fans, but in addition to household names like Catherine Ryan Howard, Sam Blake, Arlene Hunt, and Andrea Mara (to name but a few) we’ll also be introducing readers to a new wave of breakout talent, like Alice Bell.

“Budding authors will have the rare opportunity to meet with a world-class literary agent to discuss their work and there will be free pop-up readings to be enjoyed by anyone visiting the island,” Ms Dunne continued.

In addition to the captivating literary events, visitors will be treated to a short guided tour upon arrival, offering insights into the darker tales from Spike Island’s storied past.

Tickets for all events are on sale now here.