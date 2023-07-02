Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 12:51

Investigation launched after body of man, 40s, is discovered in West Cork

The body was discovered on Saturday evening
Cape Clear Island. File Picture: Denis Horgan

An investigation has been launched after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered at Cape Clear Island on Saturday evening.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a man in his 40s at Cape Clear Island, County Cork, on the evening of Saturday 1st July 2023.

"The body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation."

Gardaí are currently treating the discovery as a tragic accident.

