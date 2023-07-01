Man told Cork deli counter worker 'I'll dig the head off ya'

A woman working at the deli counter of a store during Covid told a young man to stand back in accordance with guidelines at the time and he responded by saying, ‘Go away you tramp before I dig the head off ya’.

25-year-old Corey O’Brien of 42 Rockboro Heights, Carrigaline, County Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher to a three-month suspended sentence for his outburst.

The judge noted that the accused had previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour but said he would give him a chance.

“It is up to you (to stay out of trouble),” the judge said to him.

Sergeant Gearóid Kelleher said, “On March 30 2020 Garda Joseph Maher was on duty at 5 p.m. when he responded to a call to attend at the supermarket where a member of staff was threatened by a customer at Supervalu, Carrigaline.

“The accused was leaning over the counter while interacting with the Deli staff.

“When she asked him could he stand back from the counter he leaned in again and said, ‘Go away you tramp before I dig the head off ya’.

“He then looked at another customer and said, ‘What the f*** are you looking at?’” The judge took into consideration that the incident happened more than three years ago