Funds raised in support of Cork boy with rare form of Cerebral Palsy

A campaign to raise funds for a life-changing operation for a little Cork boy with a rare form of Cerebral Palsy has been a huge success, far exceeding the €3,000 set for it by the organiser.

Trish Dorgan is founder of Blarney-based fitness camp Visionfitness360.

“I am fundraising for a little local legend, three-year-old Jerry O’Shea,” said Trish.

On June 24, the entrepreneur and fitness trainer completed four miles, every four hours, over a 24-hour period with the help of club members and friends.

The 4-4-24 event took place at the Gaelscoil Mhuscrai in Blarney, starting at 12 noon, and finishing by 12 noon on Sunday, June 25.

So far, €4,090 has been raised towards a goal of €3,000, and the public are asked to keep making donations to the gofundme page at ‘Make 3-year-old Jerry's SDR wish happen’.

Jerry O’Shea from Vicarstown was born at 29 weeks weighing 1.6kg.

He was diagnosed with a brain injury at four weeks old which led to a diagnosis of right hemiplegic spastic cerebral palsy.

It is difficult for Jerry to use the muscles on the right-hand side of his body, said Trish.

Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) is an operation used to reduce spasticity, or muscle stiffness, in some children with Cerebral Palsy.

“Jerry has been accepted for pioneering SDR surgery at St Louis Children's Hospital in the USA. This surgery is not available in Ireland.

The family's hopes are that this vital surgery will reduce Jerry’s spasticity permanently, reduce his levels of pain and improve his balance and endurance,” said Trish.

SUPPORT

Trish said the fundraiser was “fantastic” with support coming from friends and family.

“Jerry’s Mum and I, and another girl, we completed all the legs of the four miles, every four hours.

"And other people from around, they would do a leg here and there.

“We had a group of people doing the 12 noon, the 4pm, the 8pm, the 12 midnight, 4am and 8am, and we finished at 12 noon on the Sunday.

"The support from everyone was great.”

Trish learned of Jerry’s condition through meeting his Mum, Emma, at her classes.

Through conversations, Trish decided to get the ball rolling on a fundraiser and hit upon the idea of the 4-4-24 event.

“There were a lot of fundraisers going on for him at different stages. I just wanted to give a little bit,” added Trish.

Jerry is due to fly out to St Louis, Missouri, from Cork Airport next Thursday, July 6.