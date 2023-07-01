Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 12:49

Man accused of stealing diamond ring from Cork city jewellers

Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man walked out of a jewellers in Cork city without paying for a €1,700 diamond ring and left a cheap ring behind instead, it was alleged at Cork District Court.

John McDonagh of 1 Inchera Lawn, Mahon, Cork, is charged with carrying out the theft at Kenny’s jewellers, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “It is alleged he entered the store and asked to see a €1,700 diamond ring. 

"He picked this up and began walking around the shop while speaking on his phone. He then went to walk out of the shop but a staff member closed the door.

“Mr McDonagh started shouting, saying that he was calling the guards because he was being accused of theft. The member of staff politely asked for the ring back. 

"The man threw a similar ring on the counter along with the tag from the original ring. He then walked out of the shop with the original ring – the silver diamond ring.” 

He is also charged with stealing goods valued €235 at Lidl Bishopstown Road, Cork, and stealing five handbags at New Look, Opera Lane, Cork, valued €130.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases at Cork District Court.

