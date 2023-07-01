Busy start for Frank, who is delighted to be Cork mayor

I AM delighted and honoured to be the Mayor of the County of Cork since Friday, June 23, 2023, and it has been a busy start already. As mayor, I am keenly aware of the greatness of our beloved county, and I am determined to seize every opportunity to enhance its growth and prosperity.

During my tenure as mayor, I have identified several key priorities that I believe are crucial to the well-being of our county and its citizens. First and foremost is housing. We must address the urgent need for social and affordable housing, exploring all possible avenues to ensure its provision. Additionally, homelessness remains a pressing issue, and I am deeply concerned about the challenges faced by young people and families in their search for suitable accommodation.

Advocating for an increased and fairer funding share for Cork County across all services, particularly for our roads and footpaths, is another priority. Our infrastructure is facing ongoing challenges, and we must invest in its maintenance and improvement. Furthermore, as we witness extreme weather events resulting from global warming, we must confront the biodiversity and climate crises head-on.

I am also determined to further develop our thriving arts, culture, sports, education, and heritage sectors. These sectors form the rich tapestry of our county’s identity, and I believe in celebrating and promoting their vitality. Additionally, ensuring broadband accessibility is vital for the growth and connectivity of our communities. By investing in this crucial infrastructure, we can bridge the digital divide and provide equal opportunities for all.

As a staunch supporter of community projects, I will continue to foster relationships with civic, business, and tourism partnerships.

Together, we can enhance the opportunities available to our citizens and ensure a vibrant and inclusive future for Cork County. Collaboration is key, and I eagerly anticipate working closely with Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, the dedicated council staff, and each one of you to propel our county forward in every sector.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Frank O'Flynn

In recent days, I had the pleasure of attending the Charleville Show, a fantastic two-day agricultural show. It was a true family day out, filled with a wide range of events showcasing the best of our agricultural heritage, arts, crafts, and more. The success of this event is a testament to the dedication and effort put forth by the organisers.

Furthermore, I had the privilege of participating in a radio interview with Patricia Messenger on C103. I look forward to working closely with Lord Mayor of Cork City Kieran McCarthy, in keeping with previous relationships we have a lot of interaction at official level between both local authorities and very positive working engagements.

I am confident that by maintaining strong relationships between our local authorities, we can achieve even greater success for our county.

I am also thrilled to announce an exciting cultural exhibition coming to Macroom Town Hall. Cork County Council, in collaboration with artist James L Hayes and Ból Chumann na hÉireann, The Irish Road Bowling Association, will present ‘The Score’, an exploration of the traditional Irish sport of road bowling.

This unique contemporary art showcase delves into the history and materials of the iconic cast iron road bowl, immersing visitors in a multi-screen film and sound installation accompanied by bespoke sculptural artworks and objects. The exhibition opens its doors to the public on Saturday, July 8, and everyone is invited to experience this celebration of our sporting heritage.

As mayor of the County of Cork, I am committed to serving our citizens and addressing the key issues that affect our county. Through collaboration, engagement, and a focus on the well-being of our communities, I firmly believe that we can build a better future for all. Together, let us propel Cork County forward and continue to celebrate the greatness of our beloved county.

Frank O'Flynn

Frank O’Flynn