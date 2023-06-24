'I was proud to serve as mayor': Outgoing county mayor issues thank you to supporters

“IT meant a lot to me to represent my county and it was a very special year,” said the former mayor of the county of Cork Danny Collins.

Mr Collins said that his year in the role was fabulous. “I was very proud to serve as mayor. I travelled the length and breadth of the county.

“There are a lot of voluntary organisations that are doing a lot of great work throughout our communities. They can’t be thanked enough for what work they do in their communities,” he said.

The former mayor said his standout memory was attending the centenary commemoration of Michael Collins’s death at Béal na Bláth.

“I attended every event that I was asked to attend over the course of that weekend. It was a very memorable few days. The commemoration day itself was a great day with thousands of people in attendance.”

Mr Collins paid tribute to his family and his support team for their help during his term.

“My partner Noreen, my family members, my staff who work in my bar in Bantry and the staff who work in Michael Collins the TD’s office they were all a great help. I can’t thank them enough.”

Looking back on his year, Mr Collins said that he was disappointed that housing projects were not completed in Bantry during his term as mayor, but said: “It will be a good day for the town when the two housing projects are completed.”