Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 14:05

'I was proud to serve as mayor': Outgoing county mayor issues thank you to supporters

Mr Collins said that his year in the role was fabulous. “I was very proud to serve as mayor," he said.
'I was proud to serve as mayor': Outgoing county mayor issues thank you to supporters

Outgoing Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins, with his partner Noreen Coakley at the Cork County Mayor’s dinner in aid of Cancer Connect and Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre. Picture: Brian Lougheed

John Bohane

“IT meant a lot to me to represent my county and it was a very special year,” said the former mayor of the county of Cork Danny Collins.

Mr Collins said that his year in the role was fabulous. “I was very proud to serve as mayor. I travelled the length and breadth of the county.

“There are a lot of voluntary organisations that are doing a lot of great work throughout our communities. They can’t be thanked enough for what work they do in their communities,” he said.

The former mayor said his standout memory was attending the centenary commemoration of Michael Collins’s death at Béal na Bláth.

“I attended every event that I was asked to attend over the course of that weekend. It was a very memorable few days. The commemoration day itself was a great day with thousands of people in attendance.”

Mr Collins paid tribute to his family and his support team for their help during his term.

“My partner Noreen, my family members, my staff who work in my bar in Bantry and the staff who work in Michael Collins the TD’s office they were all a great help. I can’t thank them enough.”

Looking back on his year, Mr Collins said that he was disappointed that housing projects were not completed in Bantry during his term as mayor, but said: “It will be a good day for the town when the two housing projects are completed.”

Read More

'Deserving' Councillor Frank O'Flynn appointed Mayor of County Cork 

More in this section

Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night' Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night'
M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported
Watch: 'Superstar' visits Cork school for fun performance Watch: 'Superstar' visits Cork school for fun performance
cork county council
Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more