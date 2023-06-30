Denise O’Sullivan announced as brand ambassador for Cork Credit Unions

Cork Credit Unions have announced Corkonian and renowned Irish International football player Denise O’Sullivan, as their new brand ambassador in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Denise O’Sullivan’s remarkable career with over a hundred caps, has earned her the opportunity to represent Ireland on the global stage at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

From Knocknaheeny, O’Sullivan takes immense pride in her roots. Her dedication and passion for uplifting local communities perfectly aligns with the values embraced by Cork Credit Unions and their members.

“I’m incredibly honoured to represent Ireland in the upcoming World Cup,” Denise said.

“Coming from a place where community always comes first, I take great pride in my roots. That’s why I am absolutely thrilled to partner with Cork Credit Unions as a brand ambassador. I have saved with the credit union since my Communion and believe they are great for our communities. With Cork Credit Unions, we make a winning team, dedicated to supporting and empowering our local communities.”

Cork Credit Unions spokesman Alan Duff said: “We are delighted to have Denise O’Sullivan as our brand ambassador for Cork Credit Unions.

"Her remarkable achievements as an Irish International football player, representing our nation at the upcoming World Cup, exemplify her exceptional talent and dedication.

“Denise’s commitment to her roots and the importance she places on community align perfectly with our values. Together, we form an unbeatable team, working hand in hand to empower and support our local communities. We are truly proud to have Denise representing Cork Credit Unions. We wish her and the Irish the best of luck down under!”

The partnership signifies a shared commitment to making a difference and fostering community development.