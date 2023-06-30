Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 15:11

Denise O’Sullivan announced as brand ambassador for Cork Credit Unions

From Knocknaheeny, O’Sullivan takes immense pride in her roots. Her dedication and passion for uplifting local communities perfectly aligns with the values embraced by Cork Credit Unions and their members.
Denise O’Sullivan announced as brand ambassador for Cork Credit Unions

Irish Football Star Denise O'Sullivan pictured with Cork Credit Unions committee members Ciara Fitzgerald, Kieran Quinn Jesse Cronin and Luke Casey, at the announcement of her being named Brand Ambassador for Cork Credit Unions at Bell's Field in Cork city. Pic Diane Cusack

Sarah O’Dwyer

Cork Credit Unions have announced Corkonian and renowned Irish International football player Denise O’Sullivan, as their new brand ambassador in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Denise O’Sullivan’s remarkable career with over a hundred caps, has earned her the opportunity to represent Ireland on the global stage at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

From Knocknaheeny, O’Sullivan takes immense pride in her roots. Her dedication and passion for uplifting local communities perfectly aligns with the values embraced by Cork Credit Unions and their members.

“I’m incredibly honoured to represent Ireland in the upcoming World Cup,” Denise said.

“Coming from a place where community always comes first, I take great pride in my roots. That’s why I am absolutely thrilled to partner with Cork Credit Unions as a brand ambassador. I have saved with the credit union since my Communion and believe they are great for our communities. With Cork Credit Unions, we make a winning team, dedicated to supporting and empowering our local communities.”

Cork Credit Unions spokesman Alan Duff said: “We are delighted to have Denise O’Sullivan as our brand ambassador for Cork Credit Unions. 

"Her remarkable achievements as an Irish International football player, representing our nation at the upcoming World Cup, exemplify her exceptional talent and dedication.

“Denise’s commitment to her roots and the importance she places on community align perfectly with our values. Together, we form an unbeatable team, working hand in hand to empower and support our local communities. We are truly proud to have Denise representing Cork Credit Unions. We wish her and the Irish the best of luck down under!”

The partnership signifies a shared commitment to making a difference and fostering community development.

Read More

Pictures: Ireland set to hit hottest June on record

More in this section

Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair jailed for two-months Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair jailed for two-months
British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast
gavel 60-year-old man accused of allowing his car to be used for possession of cocaine in Cork
credit unioncork people
<p>Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey to attend the Picnic Against Apartheid event in aid of the Palestinian people on Sunday. Photo by: Cathal Noonan </p>

Picnic Against Apartheid at the Cork Lough

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more