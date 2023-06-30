Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 12:30

Spanish student subjected to alleged 'unprovoked attack' in Cork city 

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack."
Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. generic stock court news justice scales gavel law legal Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the case against two Cork men accused of taking part in an attack on a Spanish student walking home through the city is to proceed by indictment at the circuit court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the DPP had decided that the case should proceed to trial by judge and jury or a signed plea could be entered at the district court for sentencing at the circuit court.

Aaron Breen appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Sgt Davis said that one additional charge is to be brought against the accused and that he should be brought before Cork District Court on July 3 for that purpose.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, was present in court for the adjournment.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25.

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Road outside Lennox’s chipper.

“The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people.”

23-year-old Aaron Breen of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, is presently charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Road on Saturday March 25 2023.

Co-accused, 26-year-old Richard Harrington, who was resident at a guest house on Western Road, Cork, is also charged with assaulting the same Spanish student.

Solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, asked for that defendant to have his case adjourned until July 12 for consideration of whether there would be a signed plea of guilty.

