Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 08:30

Emergency services see call outs for Bonna Night halve as 'huge progress' made 

A spokesperson for the Cork City Fire Brigade told The Echo the morning after Bonna night that they had just under 50 call outs across the evening, considerably less than the 100 or so call outs which were typical years ago.
Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said there has been “huge progress” in recent years in ensuring an inclusive, community-focused night across the city.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK City Council, gardaí, and the fire services should join forces for an “integrated, cross directorate and organisational review” of St John’s Eve or Bonna night, according to a local TD.

“This year saw a number of really positive, fun-filled community events organised by Cork City Council. 

"These events provide an opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate bonfire night in a safe way,” he said.

“Myself, Deputy Donnchadh Ó’Laoghaire and Cllrs Mick Nugent, Kenneth Collins, Eolan Ryng and Fiona Kerins have discussed these events and feel that further discussions with the council could be really productive ahead of plans for next year.

“We believe reviewing the events, with elected representatives, will allow them to grow and expand in coming years,” he added.

Mr Gould said: “It is important that we bring the council, the fire brigade, the gardaí and elected representatives to discuss the positives and negatives of Bonfire night this year and ensure that 2024 is even better.”

