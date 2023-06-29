New world class Music Centre for Bantry 

Plans for a new world-class performance and music education facility in Bantry have moved a step closer with the announcement that McCullough Mulvin Architects has been chosen to design the centre.

West Cork Music is a non-profit arts organisation founded in 1995 which presents three international festivals, the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, West Cork Literary Festival and Masters of Tradition.

Renowned for their exceptional quality and idyllic setting, the festivals have grown over more than two decades to become important fixtures in the Irish cultural landscape.

“The new venue will provide a world class facility and play a pivotal role in securing a future for music and literature in west Cork,” said a spokesperson.

McCullough Mulvin Architects were selected through a public procurement process managed by Andrew P Nugent and Associates over the last year.

“The opportunity to work with an arts organisation as celebrated as West Cork Music in developing this important new cultural and civic space in Bantry town is hugely exciting,” said Valerie Mulvin, Director, McCullough Mulvin Architects.

“We were delighted by the enthusiasm from the design community for this project,” said Francis Humphrys, CEO, West Cork Music. “The quality of submissions and the teams behind them were extremely impressive.

“They confirmed our belief in the need for a purpose-built music centre that will complement the many local spaces our festivals have been privileged to use over the last two decades.

“We’re thrilled to go on this journey with McCullough Mulvin Architects to bring our dream to life,” added Mr Humphrys.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the news. “Fantastic news for Bantry. Another step closer to what will be an amazing addition to West Cork,” he said.