Second number one single for northside singer

A young northside singer and songwriter has just topped the charts for the second time in three months.

James Keegan, a 19-year-old musician from Mayfield, is currently at number one in the iTunes charts with his third single, Attach Me To The Fire, charting in all genres.

James’ second single, released in early April, also charted at number one on the iTunes charts.

Rooted in acoustic pop and folk, James started this year strong, releasing his debut single, Learning To Smile, and playing Whelan’s in Dublin.

Gaining early support from the likes of Damien Dempsey, who praised his “powerful voice”, and Music Crowns, “a man with a guitar against the world”, he has gone from strength to strength, supporting the likes of Lisa McHugh and Mark Caplice.

Speaking to The Echo, James said he was thrilled that he was at Number One for the second time.

“It’s just mad that it’s after reaching the top of the iTunes charts and honestly I cant thank enough everyone who and supports my music,” he said.

“The support I get from everyone in Cork and from far and wide is amazing.

“They are great because not only are they supporting me, but they’re supporting a local artist and Cork’s great music scene.”

This single is very different to his previous two singles, he said, and it came from a sense of greater confidence and serenity.

“I got a little less worried about songwriting and started writing what felt good,” James said. “The song itself is about having writer’s block and not opening up my feelings to put them into a song.

“It’s a statement to myself to always have high hopes and to always hold my worth.”

Produced by Christian Best, Attach Me To The Fire is described by James as a very personal song, and one he took a different route to find.

“It took a lot of work to really hone in on the track, and it was the longest time I’ve spent in a studio yet, to make it sound like what I had in my head, but I really enjoyed making it,” he said.

James said he intends to release four singles this year, so there’s room yet for the hat-trick, and he hopes to get more live experience.

“I would love to have my own headlined gigs around Ireland in the future, along with taking part in festivals,” he said.

“Having such a large list of iconic Irish venues and festivals, it would be a shame not to give it a shot!”

James is supporting Seo Linn in Dolan’s in Limerick on Saturday 1 July and will play support to Cry Before Dawn in Sea Church, Ballycotton on Friday 14 July.