Nebraska native living in Cork, 60, admits distribution of child abuse images

A native of Nebraska living in Cork has confessed to the distribution of child abuse images.

David Boettcher of Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork, faced two counts of distribution. His solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said the 60-year-old was pleading guilty to the charges.

Those charges relate to his home address on two separate dates: May 14, 2018, and June 4, 2018.

Each charge refers to the allegation that he “did knowingly distribute any child pornography or knowingly show it” or facilitate its distribution.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson also charged David Boettcher with possession of child pornography, to which he also pleaded guilty.

This refers to September 29, 2018, at his home on Lower Glanmire Rd when he had possession of 212 child abuse images.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case should proceed by indictment in a trial by judge and jury unless there is a plea of guilty to the charges, in which case it could be sentenced at district court level.

Sgt Kelleher said the possession of child pornography charge related to a total of 212 images, of which 117 were ‘Category 1’ images — the most serious category of such images depicting children involved in or observing sexual acts.

Mr Collins-Daly said of Boettcher: “He has no convictions. He is an American.

“He grew up in Nebraska and Colorado. He moved to Ireland in the 1980s, he was never in any trouble in his life.

“He had worked in IT. He is a carer for his wife.

“These offences date back to May 2018.

“There had been a significant delay in processing cases of this kind.

“This has been weighing on him, essentially since May 2018.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is a very serious charge, he is at serious risk of prison. I am going to ask for a probation report.”

The accused was remanded on bail until September 11 for that purpose.

Bail conditions require the accused to sign on three times a week at Mayfield Garda Station, reside at his home and notify gardaí of any change of address, provide a phone number to the investigating garda and be contactable at all times, and surrender all travel documents, and undertake not to apply for replacements.