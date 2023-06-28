Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

New children's book explores the trees, animals and insects of UCC

Writer JP Quinn, head of visitors’ services at UCC, and illustrator Charlie Ruxton of UCC Audio Visual have published their second children’s book ‘A Tree at UCC’.
New children's book explores the trees, animals and insects of UCC

‘A Tree at UCC’ Illustrator Charlie Ruxton, writer JP Quinn, and UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran were joined by a group of VIP guests at the launch of ‘A Tree at UCC’. Pic: Max Bell.

Echo reporter

Having told the story of one of the smallest inhabitants at University College Cork, the duo behind the hugely successful book ‘A Bee at UCC’ have switched their attention to the tallest residents on campus.

Writer JP Quinn, head of visitors’ services at UCC, and illustrator Charlie Ruxton of UCC Audio Visual have published their second children’s book ‘A Tree at UCC’, which was officially launched by UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran.

‘A Tree at UCC’ sees the trees, animals and insects of UCC rise up to prove the worth of real trees when they mistakenly believe that Cork is being taken over by robot trees from outer space.

A recognised arboretum, there are about 2,500 trees to explore on UCC’s campus across 120 different species, including native Irish and British trees, as well as American, Asian, Australian and European.

The central character of UCC’s latest children’s book is Reddy, one of the giant California Redwoods situated outside the Boole Library, and the book also features a cameo from Booley the Bee, the star of ‘A Bee at UCC’.

JP Quinn said: “The story aimed at children aged four to nine and is a gentle tale aimed at highlighting the importance of trees and the importance of finding one's own voice.” 

Charlie Ruxton added: “Since I was very young, art was always a huge passion for me its such a joy to have my illustrations published in this delightful book.” 

The creative team behind the book are hoping it can emulate the success of ‘A Bee at UCC’, which is on its fifth print, and on sale in bookshops, online, a number of tourist destinations, and at UCC.

A copy was also made available to every public library in Ireland, and Booley’s popularity around UCC was immoralised through a mural by Kevin O’Brien, based on Charlie Ruxton's artwork, at the reception area at the School of Clinical Therapies at UCC.

The mural has become very popular with young children attending and has informally become part of the assessment for children attending the clinic.

Read More

Story of Cork told through treasure trove of donations, including historical artefacts and memorabilia

More in this section

Former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála pleads guilty to two breaches of planning laws in 'very serious' case 
Two Cork men among those accused of murdering father of seven in Tralee graveyard  Two Cork men among those accused of murdering father of seven in Tralee graveyard 
I didn’t kill anyone but climate change will, says soup painting protester I didn’t kill anyone but climate change will, says soup painting protester
cork bookscork arts
<p>The Ombudsman can examine complaints about how local authorities carry out their everyday executive and administrative activities.</p>

Almost 150 complaints made to the Ombudsman about Cork local authorities in 2022 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more