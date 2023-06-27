'Our goal is to create a thriving community': €123m development under way

CONSTRUCTION has begun on hundreds of new homes planned for Cork city as part of a €123.6m development and the developer has been “inundated” with people wanting to get on the waiting list.

Bridgewater Homes, based in Douglas, recently announced the acquisition of a highly sought-after site at Waterfall Rd, Bishopstown.

Managing director Paul Barrett has confirmed to The Echo that construction has begun on the homes, with the first stages of the project beginning yesterday. “We have been planning this for a number of months and are absolutely delighted to start getting it over the line. The machines are on site and we started getting the entrance formed, getting started on the site.”

The site, which was acquired for €10.2m, is set for the landmark residential development of 136 houses, 99 apartments, and 40 duplexes.

With an overall project value of €123.6m, this significant investment marks a milestone in the development of one of the largest residential projects in recent times for Cork.

“It’s a huge project for Cork in general, especially in the Bishopstown area. There hasn’t been anything substantial like this in Bishopstown for nearly 30 or 40 years now. It’s a very desirable location too, on the Waterfall Rd, so we are absolutely thrilled to have acquired it there in the last couple of weeks,” said Mr Barrett.

It is set to become the largest-scale residential development in the Bishopstown area in the past three decades.

Mr Barrett said: “Our goal is to create a thriving community that not only addresses the demand for housing but also contributes to the overall growth and enhancement of Bishopstown and the wider city area. This location is highly desirable to people, having a rural feel, while being within easy access to the very best Cork city has to offer.”

Mr Barrett said the desirable location for the project has led to the company being flooded with requests. “Over the last couple of weeks, when people first realised that we are the ones starting here, our inbox at Bridgewater has been inundated with the amount of people wanting to get onto the list for a house.

“We haven’t released them yet, but people have been already asking who the auctioneer will be and how they can put their name down for the first phase of houses.”

Bridgewater Homes plans to transform the site into a vibrant and sustainable community in a 30-month project.

“Already we have about 40 people with their names down, waiting to get on the list for the houses. A lot of people have even told us that they already have a house but have always wanted to live in the Bishopstown and Waterfall area. It’s clearly a very desirable location.”

The development will deliver 28 one-bedroom houses, 92 two-bedroom houses, and 34 three-bedroom houses. The site will also feature 18 two-bedroom duplex units, 34 three-bedroom duplex units, eight two-bed apartments, and 26 three-bedroom apartments.

“The idea was to cater for every need,” said Mr Barrett.

The development will include a creche and play areas, as well as pedestrian and cycle facilities.

Bridgewater said hedgerows along the western, southern, and eastern boundaries will be retained where possible, contributing to the protection and enhancement of biodiversity and the natural environment.

Bridgewater has previously completed projects in Cork such as Dara Park in Blackrock and Lisnagar Gardens in Rathcormac.