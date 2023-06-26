Cork taxi drivers 'in fear'; greater safety measures called for following attacks

Bobby Lynch, of the Cork Taxi Council, has called for extra gardaí to patrol the streets, after several assaults on taxi drivers.
A number of incidents have also been before the courts in recent months.
Mr Lynch said attacks on taxi drivers are happening too often, and many drivers are not reporting them.
“I’m afraid if nothing is done about it, are we going to wait until some driver gets killed? Murdered? It’s looking that way. There’s no safety there for us.”
Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire expressed concern regarding a number of assaults.
“There have been too many attacks and a number of drivers were injured. Drivers are extremely worried.
“Taxi drivers do not deserve to be in fear of assault when they are just going about doing their jobs,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said.
“There were a number of fairly serious assaults in recent weeks,” said Mr Ó Laoighaire.