West Cork beach walkers are pulled out to sea by powerful current

A man and a woman who were walking along a beach near Clonakilty in west Cork were swept out to sea by powerful currents today, but managed to make it back to shore with the aid of a kayaker.

The Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre reported that the two people, aged in their 40s, were walking along Red Strand beach at about 5.30pm on Sunday, June 25, when they were dragged out to sea by a powerful wave or rip tide.

A local person took out a kayak and life rings and managed to help pull them ashore.

“We had the helicopter and Union Hall Lifeboat and a Coast Guard unit heading for them,” said a spokesperson for the Valentia Centre. “They made it ashore about sixteen minutes later.”

There were no reports of injuries, but they were attended to by South Doc. Red Strand beach is located east of Galley Head Lighthouse, between Rosscarbery and Clonakilty.