Gardaí investigating fatal road crash in Kerry

GARDAÍ in Killarney are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred in Kilbonnane, Beaufort, Co. Kerry at approximately 1:10pm this afternoon.

A male driver (50s) and sole occupant of one vehicle was fatally injured.

His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will be conducted in due course.

The male driver (late teens) of the second vehicle was removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where he remains in critical condition. The female passenger (late teens) was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed as an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently ongoing. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.