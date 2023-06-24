Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 13:42

Cork-based golfer to raise funds for cancer charities after nephew died from the disease

The Cork ARC House and Breakthrough Cancer Research fundraiser is in memory of Darragh Ryan, Ian’s nephew, who sadly passed away last December from cancer, aged 23.
Ian Stafford, PGA Professional pictured during a coaching session at Kinsale Golf Club. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork-based professional golfer has set up a fundraising drive to battle cancer after his nephew died from the disease last year.

Ian Stafford coaches golfers at the Lee Valley Golf and Country Club, Innishannon Golf Range and Kinsale Golf Club, having started his career with Bandon Golf Club.

The fundraiser has been organised four times before, raising up to €15,000, but it’s been a few years since the last time, said Mr Stafford. So far this year, €11,000 has been raised towards a goal of €15,000.

“We’ve done it a little bit differently this year. We’re hoping to match the last four events. We’re heading towards €15,000,” Mr Stafford told The Echo.

“When you’re thrown into that situation, you realise the good work that Breakthrough Cancer Research does in giving people hope. Cork ARC House have been a great support to my family after the diagnosis and since my nephew passed away,” he said.

The Pro Shop Challenge was started in 2016. The original idea behind it was to help raise money to send Darragh as a volunteer to aid Team Ireland at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

The format of the day was a golf challenge match between the two leading junior golfers in Kinsale Golf Club and the two resident professionals at the club, Mr Stafford and Ger Broderick.

Some €2,100 was raised on the day which well surpassed the €800 required to send Darragh to the World Games, and the rest of the funds were distributed to three local Special Olympics Clubs to aid the purchase of sports equipment.

The Pro Shop Challenge became an annual event for a further three years until the Covid pandemic interrupted its progress. The three subsequent stagings raised over €13,000 which was split between Marymount Hospice and the Jack and Friends Centre for Autistic Children, both in Cork bringing the total amount raised from the four stagings to over €15,000.

In April 2022, the original driving force behind the challenge, Darragh Ryan, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer and sadly passed away on December 20.

“This year in Darragh’s memory we would like to restart the challenge match to raise funds for Breakthrough Cancer Research and ARC House Counselling and support services,” said Mr Stafford.

Donations can be made to gofundme.com by searching for Cork ARC House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

