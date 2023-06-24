Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 11:12

Summer gigs at Cork Opera House's Half Moon Place café

Summer at Half Moon Place was launched with an enraptured audience for Conor Clancy of music project TOUCAN.
Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Molly Sterling.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK Opera House has announced a free lunchtime concert series taking place in its newly-opened café, Half Moon Place.

Summer at Half Moon Place will run from 1pm-2pm on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout July and August, providing lunchtime concerts with an array of emerging and established artists.

On Friday, June 23, café patrons enjoyed the music of Cork-born cellist Yseult Cooper-Stockdale. Performers included artists such as vocalist and instrumentalist Molly Sterling, musical trio Harpanno, and violin virtuosos Lucia and Maria.

From July 3, an exhibition of visual art will be installed at Half Moon Place to accompany the concert series. 

Artists will include Melanie McGrath and Emer Kiely, who designed the branding for Summer at Half Moon Place based on a 1960s Cork Opera House programme.

Full line up is available at corkoperahouse.ie

cork opera house
