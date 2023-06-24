Cork charity works to bring vital aid to Ukraine

A CORK charity has stepped in following the Kakhovka dam tragedy in Ukraine, which has cost dozens of lives and caused severe damage to homes and farmland.

The Greater Chernobyl Cause, formed in the wake of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, has been working alongside charity partners in the country over several months to bring essential supplies to areas close to the front line.

Now, they have received SOS messages for financial support to aid those providing assistance to flood victims. Funds will go towards providing water, emergency food supplies, basic hygiene kits, medicines, tents, blankets, among other supplies to those in need.

The charity’s founder Fiona Corcoran is desperately appealing for the public’s help.

“There isn’t a minute to lose,” she said.

“Too many lives have been lost. Houses have disappeared under the water. Everywhere there is immense suffering and critical aid must be provided to those fleeing the floods in Kherson.

“I’m appealing once again to our generous Irish supporters to give whatever they can to address the immediate needs of those who have lost everything.” She stressed that what they are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg.

“There are also worries about the threat to the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Though its six reactors have been shut down for some time, they still need water for cooling.

“What we have witnessed in the last few days is the largest environmental disaster in Europe for decades. Please give whatever you can. Every little helps make a tangible difference in the lives of those so badly affected by this appalling disaster.”

Donations can be made on greaterchernobylcause.ie / by post to : The Greater Chernobyl Cause, Unit 4 Southside Industrial Estate Pouladuff Road Togher Cork