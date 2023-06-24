Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 11:10

Cork charity works to bring vital aid to Ukraine

The Greater Chernobyl Cause, formed in the wake of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, has been working alongside charity partners in the country over several months to bring essential supplies to areas close to the front line.
Cork charity works to bring vital aid to Ukraine

A candlelit vigil during the 37th. anniversary of the Chernobyl Disaster held at Bishop Lucey Park in April, Cork. Included are Lord Mayor, Cllr. Deirdre Forde; Ukrainian Ambassador, Larysa Gerasko, and Fiona Corcoran, founder, Greater Chernobyl Cause.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK charity has stepped in following the Kakhovka dam tragedy in Ukraine, which has cost dozens of lives and caused severe damage to homes and farmland.

The Greater Chernobyl Cause, formed in the wake of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, has been working alongside charity partners in the country over several months to bring essential supplies to areas close to the front line.

Now, they have received SOS messages for financial support to aid those providing assistance to flood victims. Funds will go towards providing water, emergency food supplies, basic hygiene kits, medicines, tents, blankets, among other supplies to those in need.

The charity’s founder Fiona Corcoran is desperately appealing for the public’s help.

“There isn’t a minute to lose,” she said. 

“Too many lives have been lost. Houses have disappeared under the water. Everywhere there is immense suffering and critical aid must be provided to those fleeing the floods in Kherson.

“I’m appealing once again to our generous Irish supporters to give whatever they can to address the immediate needs of those who have lost everything.” She stressed that what they are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg.

“There are also worries about the threat to the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Though its six reactors have been shut down for some time, they still need water for cooling. 

“What we have witnessed in the last few days is the largest environmental disaster in Europe for decades. Please give whatever you can. Every little helps make a tangible difference in the lives of those so badly affected by this appalling disaster.” 

Donations can be made on greaterchernobylcause.ie / by post to : The Greater Chernobyl Cause, Unit 4 Southside Industrial Estate Pouladuff Road Togher Cork

Read More

Fear EU raw materials target could be missed

More in this section

M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported
Watch: 'Superstar' visits Cork school for fun performance Watch: 'Superstar' visits Cork school for fun performance
gavel Cork man caught with almost €130k worth of drugs in his bedroom during search
ukrainecharity
<p>Cork City Fire Brigade said they had slightly less than 50 call outs across 'Bonna Night', down from about 100 or so call outs which were typical years ago. Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more