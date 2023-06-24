Fear EU raw materials target could be missed

AN average of 9.2kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Cork last year, just below the national average of 10kg per person, according to new figures from WEEE Ireland.

5,350 tonnes of electrical waste were collected in Cork in 2022 by the country’s largest recycling scheme, however WEEE Ireland said a failure to improve e-waste recycling and hit new EU targets for critical raw material recovery would jeopardise green energy sources.

The organisation warned that we need to meet a forthcoming EU target to recycle at least 15% of our annual consumption of critical raw materials from this e-waste.

WEEE Ireland CEO, Leo Donovan, said: “Old and broken electronics and appliances are a rich source of essential critical raw materials, so it is vital that Cork households recycle the millions of broken and perfectly recyclable electrical items that are accumulating in their homes or being improperly disposed of.

“Recent global events have underscored the vulnerabilities of relying on other countries for critical raw materials. The EU currently imports 93% of its magnesium and 86% of its rare earth metals from China. We need secure and sustainable sources of these materials within the EU or we risk jeopardising the supply of vital technologies required for our future green and digital transitions.

“As the world embraces a more sustainable future and shifts away from fossil fuels, the demand for lithium alone, a vital component in batteries that power everyday technology and devices, is projected to increase twelve-fold by 2030.

“To address these challenges, the EU aims to ensure that by 2030, at least 15% of the critical raw materials consumed annually originate from recycled sources under the forthcoming Critical Raw Materials Act.” WEEE Ireland’s annual report shows that consumers recycled a record number of e-waste items last year — 40,804 tonnes or just over 10kg per person.

19.5m appliances were recovered nationwide in 2022, including 113,000 fridges, 225,000 TVs and monitors, 2.2m lighting items and the equivalent of 60m used AA portable batteries. While Ireland surpassed the EU’s 45% target for waste portable batteries recycling, it fell short of Europe’s 65% takeback target for overall e-waste. He added: “I cannot stress enough how important it is to recycle your e-waste through authorised recycling centres to ensure the safe and efficient recovery and reuse of materials.”