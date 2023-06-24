Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 10:21

SVP award for Vincent’s Cork Order Fulfilment Centre

The Vincent’s Cork Order Fulfilment Centre (OFC) scooped the Team of the Year award at the recent Vincent’s 2023 National Retail Conference held in Galway.
Sarah Horgan

A CORK team under the umbrella of St Vincent de Paul’s South West region has been recognised with an award from the charity.

SVP national retail development manager Dermot McGilloway reiterated the commitment of St Vincent De Paul’s charity shop to promoting sustainable fashion.

“St Vincent’s have developed a national network of order fulfilment centres, and are using Epos technology to extract the maximum value from every single clothing donation,” he said.

“We are also working closely with our recycling partners to ensure that as many unsold garments as possible are reused or recycled.”

Mr McGilloway is urging as many people as possible to dress sustainably, adding:

“The fashion industry is now one of the biggest polluters on the planet, generating more CO2 than the aviation and maritime industry combined. 

"Nearly 100 billion garments are made annually, increasingly from synthetic non-biodegradable materials, and 92 million tonnes will end up in landfill each year,” he said.

Mr McGilloway said he hopes that charity shops can be a positive solution in the war against fast fashion.

“At Vincent’s, we support the circular economy and are committed to using our national network of shops and order fulfilment centres to promote the reuse of as many garments as we can for as long as we can.”

