Selkie is theme for Kinsale Arts events

THE programme for this year’s Kinsale Arts Weekend, taking place from July 6 to July 9, has been announced.

Kinsale Arts Weekend is set to draw crowds again this year with a theme that captures the imagination inspired by the selkie of Irish folklore across platforms of song, music, poetry, theatre, literature, dance, and comedy.

Kinsale Arts Weekend takes the idea of the mermaid-like seal woman living both on land and sea existing between two worlds to inspire artists to explore themes from a female experience and from the perspective of women’s ever-changing roles in society and the creative interpretation of these issues through the arts.

This year, the festival is bringing rising stars to the varied stages across the town. Headline acts include singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan, writer Manchán Magan, author and poet Francesca Bell, world-famous designer Joseph Walsh, and dance, comedy and circus group, Swarm.

With more than 40 events, exhibitions, workshops, talks and performances the programme has something for everyone, and with daily free events it is also designed to suit every pocket.

The programme is designed to allow audiences to dip a toe in or fully submerge themselves and each day is also programmed to allow some free time between timetabled events to explore the town.

Chairperson of Kinsale Arts Weekend Anna Mulcahy said: “We are thrilled to be delivering an inspiring programme this year.

“We are so proud of what we have achieved this year. This festival is a collective from the businesses that support us, the volunteers, artists and of course the Arts Council.”

Tickets and the programme at: kinsaleartsweekend.com