Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 10:50

Tánaiste heckled by protestors at security forum in Cork

“The most undemocratic thing you can do is try to shut down debate, which is what you're trying to do," Micheál Martin told those who heckled him. 
Cork Neutrality League protest at the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, at UCC.

Donal O’Keeffe

Protesters heckled Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s opening address at a four-day security and defence policy forum which began this morning at University College Cork.

As Mr Martin arrived just before 9am at this morning’s opening session of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, he heard chants of “jail, jail, jail them all, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil” from a crowd of some 50 pro-neutrality campaigners protesters outside UCC’s Boole Library.

As Mr Martin entered the building, a call of “three cheers for the President” was heard from Dominic Carroll, chair of the Cork Neutrality League, a reference to comments made by President Michael D Higgins at the weekend, in which he said Ireland was “playing with fire” in what he saw as a drift towards Nato.

In a Sunday Business Post interview, President Higgins also criticised the line-up of those invited to speak at the forum, saying they comprised “the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it”.

Inside the Boole Library, as Mr Martin began his opening address, he was repeatedly heckled by protesters who shouted “shame on you” and “no to Nato”, while a number of people stood before the stage holding a banner saying “Nato wars, millions dead”.

Telling protesters he had learned the value of free speech in UCC, Mr Martin said: 

“The most undemocratic thing you can do is try to shut down debate, which is what you're trying to do.

“What you are saying is that it is on your terms and nobody else’s terms, but that is not what we are going to do today.” 

Mr Martin continued his address, raising his voice repeatedly to be heard over the heckling, and gardaí removed a number of protesters from the room.

The Consultative Forum on International Security Policy has been billed by the Government as aiming to build public understanding and generate discussions on foreign, security, and defence policies.

The forum, which will also sit in Galway on Friday and in Dublin on Monday and Tuesday, will include civilian and military experts and practitioners representing what the Government has described as “a breadth of experience and views”.

Ireland’s neutrality and the triple-lock mechanism governing Irish foreign troop deployments are expected to be examined as part of the forum’s conversations on foreign and defence policy.

The forum’s proceedings will be chaired by Oxford Professor Louise Richardson, to whom President Higgins apologised for describing as someone with a “very large letter DBE” (Dame Commander of the British Empire) after her name.

Reflecting on our neutrality and future of defence

