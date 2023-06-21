Jobs boost for Cork and Dublin as microchip company announces multi-million investment 

Cork is in store for a major jobs boost as microchip technology firm AMD is to announce a $135m (€124m) investment in Ireland, creating 290 highly skilled engineering and research positions.

Cork and Dublin will benefit from AMD’s investment in computing research, development, and engineering operations.

The new jobs are in the area of research and design (R&D) projects for next generation artificial intelligence, a data centre, networking, and 6G communications infrastructure.

The development is being formally announced in Dublin today by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD, and Ruth Cotter, senior vice president, Marketing, Communications and Human Resources at AMD.

The new investment is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

"I warmly welcome the ambitious plans of AMD to expand their advanced R&D and engineering operations in Ireland,” said Mr Coveney.

“This significant investment will not only bolster our thriving technology sector but also create long-term career opportunities for both highly experienced professionals and new graduates from engineering disciplines.

"The company’s plans to add up to 290 new positions and its funding of strategically important R&D projects demonstrate its confidence in Ireland's supportive enterprise environment and infrastructure.

"The Irish government, through IDA Ireland, is delighted to support this expansion, further solidifying our commitment to nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for research, development, and engineering,” added Mr Coveney.

Ruth Cotter, senior vice president, Marketing, Communications and Human Resources at AMD, said: “From the cloud and PCs to communications and intelligent end points, AMD’s high-performance and adaptive computing solutions play an increasingly larger role in shaping the future of computing today.

“For nearly three decades, Ireland has been a flagship European R&D centre developing adaptive computing solutions, drawing from a strong and highly-skilled workforce.

"By further investing and expanding our presence in Dublin and Cork, we are committed to continuing to both drive innovation in Ireland and to support the European semiconductor ecosystem.

“Through this investment, our R&D teams in Ireland will design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence,” added Ms Cotter.

Prior to the acquisition of Xilinx by AMD in 2022, Xilinx partnered with IDA Ireland on a number of occasions to advance semiconductor innovation in Ireland.

Most recently, in 2017, Xilinx announced a $40 million investment to expand its research, development and engineering operations, as well as to recruit over 100 new skilled employees.

“This investment will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible while contributing further to Ireland's position as a global technology leader,” said Michael Lohan, chief executive officer, IDA Ireland.

“This expansion further strengthens the company’s presence in Ireland as a leading centre of semiconductor innovation and puts Ireland at the heart of AMD’s European research and engineering operations.

"IDA Ireland has been proud to support AMD and previously Xilinx for nearly three decades and is committed to supporting investments of scale that impact positively on Europe’s semiconductor industry,” said Michael Lohan, chief executive officer, IDA Ireland," added Mr Lohan.

The Irish site was first established in 1994 as the first purpose-built Xilinx site outside of the US and began its operations a year later with a focus on manufacturing, operations support, engineering and administration services.

Since the acquisition of Xilinx, Ireland is now home to one of the largest AMD R&D sites in Europe with a strong record of delivering products with significant commercial success.