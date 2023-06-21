Call for Cork city's Fever Hospital stepsto be restored

An Independent Cork City councillor is calling for the restoration of the historic Fever Hospital steps in Blackpool.

Ken O’Flynn said he is to present a motion to Cork City Council concerning the steps, which hold “immense historical and cultural significance in the city. As such, I urge the council to support their restoration to ensure their preservation for future generations".

The Cork Fever Hospital served the city and its residents for over two centuries. Since its founding, in 1802 by Corkman Dr Milner Barry, the hospital has played a critical role in the healthcare of the people of Cork.

The hospital was located at the Fever Hospital steps, adjacent to Our Lady’s Well in Blackpool.

“It is with great concern that I bring to the council’s notice that the Fever Hospital steps have fallen into disrepair and require restoration,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“The steps are deteriorating, and, if left unattended, they may become a safety hazard to the public.

“The restoration of these steps will not only preserve their historical value, but also ensure public safety while navigating this popular route.

“I have proposed that Cork City Council take immediate steps to clean and restore the Fever Hospital steps. The restoration could be financed by the council, grants, and possibly collaborating with corporate bodies and the local community.

“The restoration of the Fever Hospital steps would also be a boost to tourism, with visitors taking a keen interest in visiting the historical site. The restored steps will add to the city’s character and charm. We need to be actively taking steps to preserve this historical site in our beautiful city,” Mr O’Flynn added.