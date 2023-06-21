Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Call for Cork city's Fever Hospital stepsto be restored

The Cork Fever Hospital served the city and its residents for over two centuries
Call for Cork city's Fever Hospital stepsto be restored

Ken O’Flynn said he is to present a motion to Cork City Council concerning the steps, which hold “immense historical and cultural significance in the city. As such, I urge the council to support their restoration to ensure their preservation for future generations".

Eoin Kelleher

An Independent Cork City councillor is calling for the restoration of the historic Fever Hospital steps in Blackpool.

Ken O’Flynn said he is to present a motion to Cork City Council concerning the steps, which hold “immense historical and cultural significance in the city. As such, I urge the council to support their restoration to ensure their preservation for future generations".

The Cork Fever Hospital served the city and its residents for over two centuries. Since its founding, in 1802 by Corkman Dr Milner Barry, the hospital has played a critical role in the healthcare of the people of Cork.

The hospital was located at the Fever Hospital steps, adjacent to Our Lady’s Well in Blackpool.

“It is with great concern that I bring to the council’s notice that the Fever Hospital steps have fallen into disrepair and require restoration,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“The steps are deteriorating, and, if left unattended, they may become a safety hazard to the public.

“The restoration of these steps will not only preserve their historical value, but also ensure public safety while navigating this popular route.

“I have proposed that Cork City Council take immediate steps to clean and restore the Fever Hospital steps. The restoration could be financed by the council, grants, and possibly collaborating with corporate bodies and the local community.

“The restoration of the Fever Hospital steps would also be a boost to tourism, with visitors taking a keen interest in visiting the historical site. The restored steps will add to the city’s character and charm. We need to be actively taking steps to preserve this historical site in our beautiful city,” Mr O’Flynn added.

Read More

'My nurses scattered' when 10ft epileptic python was brought in: Cork vet on all creatures great and small...and very strange

More in this section

Convicted killer and rapist jailed for hammer attack in Cork city 
Sharp rise in property crime in Cork city this year Sharp rise in property crime in Cork city this year
Cork gardaí pay visits to owners of scrambler bikes in the city Cork gardaí pay visits to owners of scrambler bikes in the city
Funeral details for man who died from injuries sustained in assault in Cork city announced

Funeral details for man who died from injuries sustained in assault in Cork city announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more