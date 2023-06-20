Parents living in fear: Charity warns about child-to-parent domestic abuse

Aileen Hickie, who heads Parentline, a national helpline offering support to parents facing abuse from their children, said the charity is taking between 500 and 600 calls monthly. Overwhelming demand for its services has forced it to open a waiting list for parents.
The Millstreet native said one in every three calls relates to child-to-parent violence. She reminded adults suffering in silence not to feel alone. Ms Hickie referenced every type of abuse, saying that callers have phoned about physical injuries and emotional damage.
“What this is doing is making parents feel fearful in their own homes,” said the former barrister.
- Parentline.ie is available Monday to Thursday 10am to 9pm; Friday from 10am to 7pm.