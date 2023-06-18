Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 20:49

Golfers tee off for Cope fundraiser

Two teams supported by Cope Foundation took part in the tournament.
Pictured are Gordon Hillgrove, Michael Hallahan, Dick Dunlea and Trevor McCarthy of Premier Building Solutions, overall winners of the Cope Foundation Golf Classic.

Martin Mongan

AVID golfers of all abilities tee’d off for Cope Foundation’s 27th annual Golf Classic last week at Monkstown Golf Club.

Sponsored by O’Flynn Exhams LLP Solicitors, a total of 57 teams, primarily from the Cork corporate community, tee’d off over the two days at Monkstown Golf Club.

The Cork-based charity works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports.

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of Cope Foundation, said: “The golf classic is a fantastic, inclusive event and a wonderful fundraiser for us.

“We’re delighted that two teams of people supported by Cope Foundation competed, showing that there is a place in sport for everyone.”

Premier Building Solutions were crowned the overall winner of the event and proud recipient of the Bord Gáis Perpetual Trophy.

Monkstown Golf Club officers picked up the second prize and Provest Private Clients Limited finished in third place.

The winner of the Longest Drive competition, sponsored by First South Credit Union Ltd, was Kevin O’Sullivan, MSL Engineering (men’s competition), and Claire O’Sullivan, CL Meats (ladies competition).

The winner of the Nearest The Pin competition, sponsored by Carbery Group, was Wendy Daly of East Cork Oil.

Michael O’Sullivan, of Cumnor Construction Ltd, won the indoor Trackman experience competition.

Micheál Ó Mulláin, partner at O’Flynn Exhams LLP Solicitors added: “This Cope Foundation Golf Classic is the highlight of the summer for us and we’re proud to be involved since the very first event 27 years ago.”

