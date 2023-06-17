'Your smile was contagious' - Cork father who died after suffering injuries in Stryker incident laid to rest

The father of a family of three who passed away in hospital last week nearly two months after suffering injuries in an industrial incident at a Stryker plant in Cork was laid to rest today.

John Murphy (41), of Condonstown, Watergrasshill was described as a “loving and much-loved husband” to Daniela and devoted father to Kayla, Jayden and Dylan, beloved son of Sean and Eileen and dear brother to Michael, William, Tadhg, Josephine and Helena.

During the requiem mass at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, a monologue from Mr Murhpy's wife Daniela was read out by the priest.

“To the love of my life, the nights are so lonely, the heartache is so strong, we will never be the same now you are gone," it read.

Our love is so special, we couldn’t wait to start loving each other every day with warm hands. Together we built a life, a family, a home but now that you are gone I am so all alone.

I look around at the home we built and the memories we made. I watch our children’s faces and hope this pain will fade.

"Your smile was contagious, your love so deep and true, there will never be a day where my heart won't ache for you.

"I hope you watch over us every single day as I leave my heart beside you as I sadly walk away.

"What a legacy you left in the time that you were here and what a story you have left, of a love.

"Our time is too short and memories too few. My heart will look for you.”

Mr Murphy was buried Ballinaltig Cemetery.