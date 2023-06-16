Challenge 21 fundraiser in aid of Down Syndrome Cork

Challenge 21 participants will walk, jog or run 21km from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this coming Sunday, June 18, with all proceeds going to support vital services for children with Down Syndrome.

Down Syndrome Centre Cork supports over 150 children and their families, and is wholly reliant on the generosity of the public and local businesses to stay in operation.

The route follows the proposed Greenway along Cork Harbour through Shanbally, Monkstown, Passage, Rochestown and on to Blackrock.

The challenge, which is sponsored by Green Rebel Marine, is the equivalent distance of a half marathon, will take about three to four hours at a brisk walking pace.

There will be plenty of support with water stations, toilet facilities, plenty of snacks and stewards along the route.

The 21km symbolises the extra chromosome that causes genetic condition that is Down Syndrome.

The fundraiser works by asking those participating to raise €21 from 21 people before walking the 21km, the funds raised support early interventions like speech and language and occupational therapies plus ongoing supports for young children with Down Syndrome and their families

Most babies inherit 23 chromosomes from each parent, for a total of 46 chromosomes.

Babies with Down Syndrome, however, end up with three chromosomes at position 21.

This extra chromosome results in a lifelong condition, which may increase the risk of certain health issues and may also impact physical development and learning abilities, though each person with Down Syndrome is different.

All funds raised from Challenge 21 will go directly to support the Down Syndrome Centre Cork, a world class facility based on Forge Hill which offers services to children with Down Syndrome and their families.

Commenting on how reliant they are on the centre, Cathy Halpin, said, "my son Finn was born during lockdown, in May 2020. It was a time of immense fear of the unknown, worries about his health and his development.

“When I came across the Down Syndrome Centre Cork I couldn’t believe how lucky and fortunate we were, to have this facility in Cork. We started online physio and got access to additional Speech and Language Therapy (SLT) for Finn.

“Most importantly I got to meet other parents who I could share my worries and concerns with and also share Finn’s milestones and successes.

“It’s hard to describe how invaluable this support network is to parents of children with Downs Syndrome. When restrictions lifted it opened up another world for us again with in-person occupational therapy, SLT and physio, but more importantly kids get to meet other children, which encourages and supports their social development. That’s why services and centres like this are more essential than ever as they help children to thrive,” added Ms Halpin.

Last year over 300 family, friends and supporters of children who rely on the services of the Centre took part. For 2023, they are hoping the wider public will get on board by sponsoring, participating, or donating.

Event organiser Cian Desmond, whose daughter Freya uses the services, said, “we are delighted with the support that this event has attracted from parents, the legend that is Rob Heffernan, the wider business community and especially our main event sponsor Green Rebel Marine.

"It’s great to see everyone getting behind our kids and we are really looking forward to the walk along Cork harbour.”

The centre was opened by a group of parents in 2017 who saw the need for a facility in Cork that would provide supports and services for families with young children with Down Syndrome.

It also offers support around diagnosis and early intervention which is deemed essential by those who avail of them. Currently the centre has over 150 children availing of services and has seen a significant increase in demand in recent years.

For more information, and how to participate, visit C21.eventbrite.ie