New café opens in Cork Opera House 

“We hope that the Half Moon Place café will make a harmonious addition to Cork’s bustling café scene, as well as a welcoming meeting place for people across Cork city and county,” said Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson.
Eve O’Riordain with Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House, at the newly opened Half Moon Place café at Cork Opera House. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Martin Mongan

A NEW café in the heart of Cork’s city centre is offering a seasonal breakfast and lunch menu - but that’s not all - there will be a series of lunchtime concerts too.

Half Moon Place opened at Cork Opera House this week, seeing the return of a much-loved dining space in the foyer of the building.

Cork Opera House announced: “The new Half Moon Place will serve a variety of breakfast and lunch dishes from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday.”

During the grand opening of Half Moon Place yesterday, 16, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Conor Clancy (Toucan) performed a free lunchtime gig in the space at 1pm. This was the first of a lunchtime concert series titled ‘Summer at Half Moon Place’.

“As a home for the arts in Cork, we hope that the Half Moon Place café becomes a space for artists and creative minds to meet and discuss projects and ideas.

“We also hope to welcome our patrons and the wider community who may like to drop in during the day to purchase a ticket at the box office and meet up with friends.”

Throughout the summer months of June, July, and August, Summer at Half Moon Place will feature a range of musical genres.

Performers will include artists such as vocalist and instrumentalist Molly Sterling, handpan, harp, and piano trio Harpanno, and violin virtuoso duo Lucia and Maria, who recently announced an upcoming performance on the acoustic stage of Glastonbury Festival.

An exhibition of visual art from emerging Cork-based artists including Melanie McGrath and Emer Kiely will hang in the space from July 3.

For more information contact Glenn Dunlea at gdunlea@corkoperahouse.ie.

